All apartments in Mableton
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
854 Joseph Club Drive SW
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
854 Joseph Club Drive SW
854 Joseph Club Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
854 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA 30126
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large Brick townhome! End unit w/ Rare Corner lot . 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath with new wood laminate floors throughout. New paint! Spacious bedrooms. Great location...walk to shopping, marta, restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 854 Joseph Club Drive SW have any available units?
854 Joseph Club Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Mableton, GA
.
What amenities does 854 Joseph Club Drive SW have?
Some of 854 Joseph Club Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 854 Joseph Club Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
854 Joseph Club Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Joseph Club Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 854 Joseph Club Drive SW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mableton
.
Does 854 Joseph Club Drive SW offer parking?
No, 854 Joseph Club Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 854 Joseph Club Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 Joseph Club Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Joseph Club Drive SW have a pool?
No, 854 Joseph Club Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 854 Joseph Club Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 854 Joseph Club Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Joseph Club Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 Joseph Club Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 854 Joseph Club Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 854 Joseph Club Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
