Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport air conditioning

Freshly painted and move in ready! This 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom one level ranch house has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and is on a nice, quiet street in a great neighborhood. Look out over the HUGE private backyard with creek and tool shed from the large deck off the tiled dining room. Wide 2-car carport is just one step up into the house. All kitchen appliances included in rent. Come see it today!