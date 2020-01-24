6315 Rooks Pass Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool media room

AVAILABLE February 1st

.

Incredible 5 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom home with a beautifully finished basement that includes a massive theater room and a full kitchen!

.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE HERE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/962636

.

Shane| LEO

678-685-9932

404-997-3833 (TEXT AGENT)

404-271-2722 Ext 102

.

Formal living room, separate dining room & office on the main floor! Endless storage & counter space in the kitchen, stained cabinets, black appliances. The spacious master suite, double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub & walk-in closet! Fully Finished basement w/ theater room. 5th bedroom, full bath, including a kitchen! Private wooded back yard with gorgeous custom paver-stone.Entertaining patio! Located in the quaint Kingsbridge Swim Community.

Contact us to schedule a showing.