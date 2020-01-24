All apartments in Mableton
Last updated January 24 2020 at 11:29 PM

6315 Rooks Pass Southeast

6315 Rooks Pass · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Rooks Pass, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
media room
bathtub
AVAILABLE February 1st
.
Incredible 5 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom home with a beautifully finished basement that includes a massive theater room and a full kitchen!
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE HERE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/962636
.
Shane| LEO
678-685-9932
404-997-3833 (TEXT AGENT)
404-271-2722 Ext 102
.
Formal living room, separate dining room & office on the main floor! Endless storage & counter space in the kitchen, stained cabinets, black appliances. The spacious master suite, double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub & walk-in closet! Fully Finished basement w/ theater room. 5th bedroom, full bath, including a kitchen! Private wooded back yard with gorgeous custom paver-stone.Entertaining patio! Located in the quaint Kingsbridge Swim Community.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast have any available units?
6315 Rooks Pass Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast have?
Some of 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Rooks Pass Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast offer parking?
No, 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast have a pool?
Yes, 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast has a pool.
Does 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast have accessible units?
No, 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 6315 Rooks Pass Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
