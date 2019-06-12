All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 6261 Providence Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
6261 Providence Club Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

6261 Providence Club Drive

6261 Providence Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6261 Providence Club Drive, Mableton, GA 30126
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e9f8fcb0f5 ---- WELCOME HOME!!! This beautiful craftsman style home has everything! Massive backyard and gorgeous deck! great for entertaining, finished basement, 2 car garage, SS appliances, open floor concept with high ceilings, office, granite countertops, hardwood floors, breakfast bar, fireplace, custom bookshelves, and massive storage area! Home is located in a gated community. MUST SEE!!! Won\'t last long!!! *Please text 770-431-4633 (Stephanie Mosby) for confirmation of your viewing. *Home is not certified for the housing voucher program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6261 Providence Club Drive have any available units?
6261 Providence Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6261 Providence Club Drive have?
Some of 6261 Providence Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6261 Providence Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6261 Providence Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6261 Providence Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6261 Providence Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6261 Providence Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6261 Providence Club Drive offers parking.
Does 6261 Providence Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6261 Providence Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6261 Providence Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6261 Providence Club Drive has a pool.
Does 6261 Providence Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 6261 Providence Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6261 Providence Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6261 Providence Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6261 Providence Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6261 Providence Club Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College