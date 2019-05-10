This is a great home located close to shopping and all of our major highways. You don't want to miss an end unit with a two car garage. Once inside you'll find beautiful hardwood floors and the main level. All three bedrooms are upstairs with a large loft.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr have any available units?
6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr have?
Some of 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.