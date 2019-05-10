All apartments in Mableton
6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr

6201 Queen Meadow Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Queen Meadow Dr SE, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great home located close to shopping and all of our major highways. You don't want to miss an end unit with a two car garage. Once inside you'll find beautiful hardwood floors and the main level. All three bedrooms are upstairs with a large loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr have any available units?
6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr have?
Some of 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 SE Queen Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

