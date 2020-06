Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Vinings Vintage Subdivision- Very spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with master bedroom and bath on main floor, and separate dining, office, or home gym!! Huge master bedroom with Huge walk in closet. Master bath has separate tub and shower and is light and bright. 2 story Great Room with Fireplace is open to kitchen. Huge level back yard and 2 car garage, make this a wonderful family home. Neighborhood pool and tennis courts.