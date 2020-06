Amenities

dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

You will love coming home everyday to this cute and comfy 2BR 1BA ranch with master on the mail. It's located near, gyms, shopping, Atlanta International Airport, trails, restaurants, across the street from Harmony-Leland Elementary, and just 10 minutes to the heart of Atlanta without ever getting on the interstate! It's here today but could be gone tomorrow. Don't delay!! Apply Now!