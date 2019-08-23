Amenities
5309 Walker Court - 5309 Available 11/01/19 This Duplex has Hardwood Floors and a Bonus Room - Great 2 bedroom and 1 bath duplex located in Mableton. It has an eat-in kitchen that includes an electric stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer connections. This duplex has gorgeous hardwood floors, blinds are supplied, central heat/ ac. There is a great bonus room with a window unit.
NO SMOKING!!
Utilities: Georgia Power, Water paid thru PMU with rent, Trash
Rent: $750.00
Security Deposit: $750.00
Application Fee: $70.00
No Pets Allowed
