Mableton, GA
5309 Walker Court
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

5309 Walker Court

5309 Walker Ct SW · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Walker Ct SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5309 Walker Court - 5309 Available 11/01/19 This Duplex has Hardwood Floors and a Bonus Room - Great 2 bedroom and 1 bath duplex located in Mableton. It has an eat-in kitchen that includes an electric stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer connections. This duplex has gorgeous hardwood floors, blinds are supplied, central heat/ ac. There is a great bonus room with a window unit.

NO SMOKING!!

Utilities: Georgia Power, Water paid thru PMU with rent, Trash

Rent: $750.00

Security Deposit: $750.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information about our properties please visit our website at www.pmuinc.com or call 770-941-7745.

Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.

ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2415931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Walker Court have any available units?
5309 Walker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5309 Walker Court have?
Some of 5309 Walker Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Walker Court currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Walker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Walker Court pet-friendly?
No, 5309 Walker Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5309 Walker Court offer parking?
No, 5309 Walker Court does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Walker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Walker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Walker Court have a pool?
No, 5309 Walker Court does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Walker Court have accessible units?
No, 5309 Walker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Walker Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Walker Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5309 Walker Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5309 Walker Court has units with air conditioning.
