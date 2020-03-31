All apartments in Mableton
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM

5065 Shannon Way SW

5065 Shannon Way · No Longer Available
Location

5065 Shannon Way, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a darling house newly renovated. Hardwood tile floors in Greatroom/Dining room and halls. Cabinets in kitchen handcrafted and light cream.
Guest bath has wonderful upgrades and cabinetry.
Fireplace is in progress for a new stone face of beautiful light stacked stone. Backyard very private with large deck for entertaining.
Shannon Green is a great subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Shannon Way SW have any available units?
5065 Shannon Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5065 Shannon Way SW have?
Some of 5065 Shannon Way SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 Shannon Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Shannon Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Shannon Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 5065 Shannon Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5065 Shannon Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 5065 Shannon Way SW offers parking.
Does 5065 Shannon Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5065 Shannon Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Shannon Way SW have a pool?
No, 5065 Shannon Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 5065 Shannon Way SW have accessible units?
No, 5065 Shannon Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Shannon Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5065 Shannon Way SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5065 Shannon Way SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5065 Shannon Way SW does not have units with air conditioning.
