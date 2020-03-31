5065 Shannon Way SW

This is a darling house newly renovated. Hardwood tile floors in Greatroom/Dining room and halls. Cabinets in kitchen handcrafted and light cream. Guest bath has wonderful upgrades and cabinetry. Fireplace is in progress for a new stone face of beautiful light stacked stone. Backyard very private with large deck for entertaining. Shannon Green is a great subdivision.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
