Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

197 Dublin Ct

197 Dublin Court · No Longer Available
Location

197 Dublin Court, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
GREAT Mableton Home! Finished Basement/ ** Off Nickjack Rd ***

* 3 bed/ 2.5 ba w/ 2 room finished basement!
* Neutral paint throughout
* Separate Formal living room & Separate formal Dining room
* Family room w/cozy gas starter fireplace for those chilly wintry nights
* Hardwood floors on Main
* Gourmet kitchen w/SS countertops/ White cabinet/ Pantry
* Refrigerator included
* Master bedroom w/ Master Spa...his & hers WIC
* STUNNING tiled walk-in shower
* Large backyard!
* 2-Car garage

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Dublin Ct have any available units?
197 Dublin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 197 Dublin Ct have?
Some of 197 Dublin Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Dublin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
197 Dublin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Dublin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Dublin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 197 Dublin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 197 Dublin Ct offers parking.
Does 197 Dublin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Dublin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Dublin Ct have a pool?
No, 197 Dublin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 197 Dublin Ct have accessible units?
No, 197 Dublin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Dublin Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Dublin Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Dublin Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 197 Dublin Ct has units with air conditioning.

