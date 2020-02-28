1820 Carisbrook Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

**TENANT OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT**



This home won't last long!!



Address is 1820 Carisbrook Pl. Austell, GA 30168.



FEATURES:



* Wall-wall carpet

* Updated light fixtures

* Cul-de-sac w/ * PRIVATE * backyard and patio

* 4 bed/ 2.5 bath...3 sided Brick home

* Office or Bonus Room on main level

* Open Kitchen, breakfast, and family room

* White appliances in kitchen/ ceramic tile

* Gas range, side by side fridge, microwave, and dishwasher

* French door patio entry/exit

* Hardwoods in foyer, family room, breakfast area, and powder room

* Powder room on lower level

* Separate formal dining area

* Spacious hall bath on upper level

* Walk in closet in master bathroom

* Separate tub/shower in master bathroom

* Jetted tub in master w/ double vanity

* 2 car garage



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com