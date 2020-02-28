All apartments in Mableton
1820 Carisbrook Place

1820 Carisbrook Place · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Carisbrook Place, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
**TENANT OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT**

This home won't last long!!

Address is 1820 Carisbrook Pl. Austell, GA 30168.

FEATURES:

* Wall-wall carpet
* Updated light fixtures
* Cul-de-sac w/ * PRIVATE * backyard and patio
* 4 bed/ 2.5 bath...3 sided Brick home
* Office or Bonus Room on main level
* Open Kitchen, breakfast, and family room
* White appliances in kitchen/ ceramic tile
* Gas range, side by side fridge, microwave, and dishwasher
* French door patio entry/exit
* Hardwoods in foyer, family room, breakfast area, and powder room
* Powder room on lower level
* Separate formal dining area
* Spacious hall bath on upper level
* Walk in closet in master bathroom
* Separate tub/shower in master bathroom
* Jetted tub in master w/ double vanity
* 2 car garage

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Carisbrook Place have any available units?
1820 Carisbrook Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1820 Carisbrook Place have?
Some of 1820 Carisbrook Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Carisbrook Place currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Carisbrook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Carisbrook Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Carisbrook Place is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Carisbrook Place offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Carisbrook Place offers parking.
Does 1820 Carisbrook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Carisbrook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Carisbrook Place have a pool?
No, 1820 Carisbrook Place does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Carisbrook Place have accessible units?
No, 1820 Carisbrook Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Carisbrook Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Carisbrook Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Carisbrook Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Carisbrook Place has units with air conditioning.

