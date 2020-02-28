1820 Carisbrook Place

Amenities
Address is 1820 Carisbrook Pl. Austell, GA 30168.
FEATURES:
* Wall-wall carpet
* Updated light fixtures
* Cul-de-sac w/ * PRIVATE * backyard and patio
* 4 bed/ 2.5 bath...3 sided Brick home
* Office or Bonus Room on main level
* Open Kitchen, breakfast, and family room
* White appliances in kitchen/ ceramic tile
* Gas range, side by side fridge, microwave, and dishwasher
* French door patio entry/exit
* Hardwoods in foyer, family room, breakfast area, and powder room
* Powder room on lower level
* Separate formal dining area
* Spacious hall bath on upper level
* Walk in closet in master bathroom
* Separate tub/shower in master bathroom
* Jetted tub in master w/ double vanity
* 2 car garage
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com