1717 Belcher Circle
1717 Belcher Circle

1717 Belcher Circle, Mableton, GA 30168

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
range
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
1717 Belcher Circle - 1717 Available 03/02/20 Brick Ranch on Unfinished Basement...Coming Soon!!! - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath brick home with an eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. The property comes with a stove, washer/ dryer connections, and a nice private backyard. There is a basement ideal for storage.

No Smoking, No Pets, No Section 8

PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED...PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT

Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, Cobb Water, Trash

Rent: $895.00

Security Deposit: $895.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745 or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
