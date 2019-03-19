All apartments in Mableton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1354 Pendley Dr

1354 Pendley Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

1354 Pendley Dr SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 Pendley Dr have any available units?
1354 Pendley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1354 Pendley Dr have?
Some of 1354 Pendley Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 Pendley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1354 Pendley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 Pendley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1354 Pendley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1354 Pendley Dr offer parking?
No, 1354 Pendley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1354 Pendley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1354 Pendley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 Pendley Dr have a pool?
No, 1354 Pendley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1354 Pendley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1354 Pendley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 Pendley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1354 Pendley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1354 Pendley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1354 Pendley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
