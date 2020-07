Amenities

Beautiful ranch style home with a full unfinished basement sitting on a 3/4 acres lot with plenty room for everyone to enjoy comfortably and safely both indoors and out. This all hardwood floor home features 4 generously sized bedrooms, master bedroom with a full ensuite, an oversized family room with a fireplace for family gatherings, and kitchen with abundant cabinet space and new tile floor for easy cleaning. This home also comes with brand new window blinds for your privacy.