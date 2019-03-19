1265 S. Gordon Road

Amenities
Check out this warm and cozy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located on a large, 1/2+ acre lot. Split level home with 3 levels is great for entertaining guests. Screened in back porch with swing right off the breakfast area overlooks a huge flat backyard. Hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and updated light fixtures throughout. Long driveway with extra parking spots leads into 2-car garage.
More about this home:
-Spacious kitchen with black appliances
-Dishwasher, range, side by side fridge
-Pantry in kitchen
-White cabinets, with bronzed hardware and granite countertops
-Hardwood floors in kitchen, breakfast area, foyer, and dining room
-Gas log fireplace in family room
-All bathroom vanities have granite countertops
-Ceramic tiled flooring in all baths
-White faux wood blinds in every room
-Laundry located upstairs for convenience
-Garden tub/shower combo in master bath
-Master suite with walk-in closet and cathedral ceiling
-Bronzed fixtures in baths