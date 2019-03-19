All apartments in Mableton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1265 S. Gordon Road

1265 S Gordon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1265 S Gordon Rd, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Check out this warm and cozy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located on a large, 1/2+ acre lot. Split level home with 3 levels is great for entertaining guests. Screened in back porch with swing right off the breakfast area overlooks a huge flat backyard. Hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and updated light fixtures throughout. Long driveway with extra parking spots leads into 2-car garage.

More about this home:
-Spacious kitchen with black appliances
-Dishwasher, range, side by side fridge
-Pantry in kitchen
-White cabinets, with bronzed hardware and granite countertops
-Hardwood floors in kitchen, breakfast area, foyer, and dining room
-Gas log fireplace in family room
-All bathroom vanities have granite countertops
-Ceramic tiled flooring in all baths
-White faux wood blinds in every room
-Laundry located upstairs for convenience
-Garden tub/shower combo in master bath
-Master suite with walk-in closet and cathedral ceiling
-Bronzed fixtures in baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 S. Gordon Road have any available units?
1265 S. Gordon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1265 S. Gordon Road have?
Some of 1265 S. Gordon Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 S. Gordon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1265 S. Gordon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 S. Gordon Road pet-friendly?
No, 1265 S. Gordon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1265 S. Gordon Road offer parking?
Yes, 1265 S. Gordon Road offers parking.
Does 1265 S. Gordon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 S. Gordon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 S. Gordon Road have a pool?
No, 1265 S. Gordon Road does not have a pool.
Does 1265 S. Gordon Road have accessible units?
No, 1265 S. Gordon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 S. Gordon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1265 S. Gordon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 S. Gordon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1265 S. Gordon Road has units with air conditioning.
