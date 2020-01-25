2257 Nicole Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Lovely townhome is ready for new residents! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone tile backsplash, and cherry cabinetry overlooking large family room with a bay window and a dining area with a breakfast bar. Big master bedroom plus three spacious secondary bedrooms. Two full baths and one-half bath, all nicely updated and appointed. Awesome patio and level backyard with lots of room for outdoor entertaining. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High School: Lovejoy High School

Middle School: Eddie White K-8 Academy

Elementary School: Eddie White K-8 Academy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.