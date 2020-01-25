All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated January 25 2020

2257 Nicole Drive

2257 Nicole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2257 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Lovely townhome is ready for new residents! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone tile backsplash, and cherry cabinetry overlooking large family room with a bay window and a dining area with a breakfast bar. Big master bedroom plus three spacious secondary bedrooms. Two full baths and one-half bath, all nicely updated and appointed. Awesome patio and level backyard with lots of room for outdoor entertaining. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High School: Lovejoy High School
Middle School: Eddie White K-8 Academy
Elementary School: Eddie White K-8 Academy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 Nicole Drive have any available units?
2257 Nicole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2257 Nicole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2257 Nicole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 Nicole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2257 Nicole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2257 Nicole Drive offer parking?
No, 2257 Nicole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2257 Nicole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 Nicole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 Nicole Drive have a pool?
No, 2257 Nicole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2257 Nicole Drive have accessible units?
No, 2257 Nicole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 Nicole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2257 Nicole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2257 Nicole Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2257 Nicole Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

