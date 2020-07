Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious total electric 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! Separate living room with bay windows, kitchen has breakfast bar and opens to the dining room. Half bath on lower level. Vaulted master bedroom suite and 2 additional bedrooms with hall bath. Backyard patio, 2-car parking pad and storage room for your use. Pets are allowed with $200 pet fee (nonrefundable) + $100 pet deposit (refundable) for total of $300. 25 lb weight limit. No aggressive breeds. Section 8 welcome.