Lovejoy, GA
1912 Dalton Way
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:04 AM

1912 Dalton Way

1912 Dalton Way · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Dalton Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
*10/23/19 PENDING APPLICATION*Ready to move in! This beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath ranch home is located in the Treys Walk subdivision in Hampton! This lovely home features a foyer entry, formal dining room, breakfast area open to the fireside great room, large master suite, master bath with separate tub and shower plus double vanities, walk-in closets, & trey ceilings. Two car attached garage plus additional parking in driveway. Close to HWY access, shopping, restaurants, schools and more! Please text/call or email agent for viewing of property. Rent discount of $50.00 available for 24 month lease. Requires minimum 2 year clean rental history and income qualifications. Please drive by the home to see it before viewing. TEXT or EMAIL agent for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Dalton Way have any available units?
1912 Dalton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1912 Dalton Way have?
Some of 1912 Dalton Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Dalton Way currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Dalton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Dalton Way pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Dalton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 1912 Dalton Way offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Dalton Way offers parking.
Does 1912 Dalton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Dalton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Dalton Way have a pool?
No, 1912 Dalton Way does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Dalton Way have accessible units?
No, 1912 Dalton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Dalton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Dalton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Dalton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Dalton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

