1912 Dalton Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

*10/23/19 PENDING APPLICATION*Ready to move in! This beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath ranch home is located in the Treys Walk subdivision in Hampton! This lovely home features a foyer entry, formal dining room, breakfast area open to the fireside great room, large master suite, master bath with separate tub and shower plus double vanities, walk-in closets, & trey ceilings. Two car attached garage plus additional parking in driveway. Close to HWY access, shopping, restaurants, schools and more! Please text/call or email agent for viewing of property. Rent discount of $50.00 available for 24 month lease. Requires minimum 2 year clean rental history and income qualifications. Please drive by the home to see it before viewing. TEXT or EMAIL agent for more information.