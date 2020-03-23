All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:18 AM

Location

1871 Simmons Lane, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lovejoy is now available! This 2-story home features stainless steel appliances, open kitchen/living concept and neutral colors throughout! The master bath has a dual vanity, garden tub and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1871 Simmons Lane have any available units?
1871 Simmons Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 1871 Simmons Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1871 Simmons Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 Simmons Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1871 Simmons Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1871 Simmons Lane offer parking?
No, 1871 Simmons Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1871 Simmons Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1871 Simmons Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 Simmons Lane have a pool?
No, 1871 Simmons Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1871 Simmons Lane have accessible units?
No, 1871 Simmons Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 Simmons Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1871 Simmons Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1871 Simmons Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1871 Simmons Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
