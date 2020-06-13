89 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lovejoy, GA
The Battle of Lovejoy's Station, which became present-day Lovejoy, resulted in a stalemate between the Confederate and Union Army. But we all know what happened in the long run.
Do you sometimes get the feeling that you were built with a need for speed? If so, you might just enjoy making your home in Lovejoy. Located in Clayton County and named after Frank Lovejoy, this city has a population of 6,422. It was called Lovejoy Station during the Civil War and was incorporated as the Town of Lovejoy in 1861. If you are looking for apartment rentals in Lovejoy, or if you are searching for month-to-month apartments, housing for rent, or other types of places to live in Lovejoy, then you have come to the right place. We have placed all the information you need to make the best choices right at your fingertips. See more
Finding an apartment in Lovejoy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.