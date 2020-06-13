89 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lovejoy, GA

Apartment List
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
2301 Nicole Drive
2301 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1440 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Pates Lake
1 Unit Available
244 Water Oaks Court
244 Water Oaks Court, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
Almost a park-like setting. Quietly nestled into a peaceful cul-de-sac. Two story entry foyer. Separate living and dining room. Bright eat-in kitchen. Access to the rear deck off the family room.

1 Unit Available
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
3460 sqft
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.
9 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.

1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)

1 Unit Available
8759 EMBREY DR.
8759 Embry Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1028 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch In Serene Neighborhood! - New Hard Surface Flooring & Carpet Fresh Paint New Light Fixtures New Appliances New Blinds This Lovely Ranch-Style Home Features a 3 Bed/1.

1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/04/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)

1 Unit Available
9265 Willow Tree Ct
9265 Willow Tree Court, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1942 sqft
9265 Willow Tree Ct Available 06/15/20 Mundy's Mill/Jonesboro 4 Bed 2.5 Bath - This home is situated just north of Fayette County in the Mundy's Mill area on Hwy 54 in Clayton County. The Master is on the main level.

Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)

1 Unit Available
211 Greenleaf Drive
211 Greenleaf Drive, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Hampton is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit

1 Unit Available
9508 Hidden Branch Drive
9508 Hidden Branch Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1732 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
8750 Twin Oaks Drive
8750 Twin Oaks Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2377 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1296 North Hampton Drive
1296 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
1532 Buckingham Place
1532 Buckingham Place, Stockbridge, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,945
2538 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Irondale
1 Unit Available
1781 Old Dogwood
1781 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1497 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Irondale
1 Unit Available
1779 Old Dogwood
1779 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1497 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 Unit Available
8419 Crane Road
8419 Crane Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
3500 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 Unit Available
2540 Flippen Road
2540 Flippen Road, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1590 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
12258 Cypress Way
12258 Cypress Way, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1560 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
18 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
18 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
City Guide for Lovejoy, GA

The Battle of Lovejoy's Station, which became present-day Lovejoy, resulted in a stalemate between the Confederate and Union Army. But we all know what happened in the long run.

Do you sometimes get the feeling that you were built with a need for speed? If so, you might just enjoy making your home in Lovejoy. Located in Clayton County and named after Frank Lovejoy, this city has a population of 6,422. It was called Lovejoy Station during the Civil War and was incorporated as the Town of Lovejoy in 1861. If you are looking for apartment rentals in Lovejoy, or if you are searching for month-to-month apartments, housing for rent, or other types of places to live in Lovejoy, then you have come to the right place. We have placed all the information you need to make the best choices right at your fingertips. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lovejoy, GA

Finding an apartment in Lovejoy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

