Lovejoy, GA
1860 Simmons Lane
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:31 AM

1860 Simmons Lane

1860 Simmons Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1860 Simmons Lane, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Simmons Lane have any available units?
1860 Simmons Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 1860 Simmons Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Simmons Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Simmons Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 Simmons Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1860 Simmons Lane offer parking?
No, 1860 Simmons Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1860 Simmons Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 Simmons Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Simmons Lane have a pool?
No, 1860 Simmons Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1860 Simmons Lane have accessible units?
No, 1860 Simmons Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Simmons Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 Simmons Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Simmons Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1860 Simmons Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
