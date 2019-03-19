1779 Fielding Way

Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful & Welcoming 3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Hampton! - Look no further - Beautiful & Welcoming 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in the Southfield Subdivision is waiting just for you! This home is only a short drive from shopping, banking, entertainment & more! Included is a spacious Living room, Kitchen with lots of cabinets space and all appliances included upon move in, Large master with bright windows and on suite bath, Two additional bedrooms & back patio perfect for BBQs and other outdoor fun!

Dont Delay - Call Today!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4638102)