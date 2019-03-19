All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 1779 Fielding Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
1779 Fielding Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1779 Fielding Way

1779 Fielding Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1779 Fielding Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful & Welcoming 3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Hampton! - Look no further - Beautiful & Welcoming 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in the Southfield Subdivision is waiting just for you! This home is only a short drive from shopping, banking, entertainment & more! Included is a spacious Living room, Kitchen with lots of cabinets space and all appliances included upon move in, Large master with bright windows and on suite bath, Two additional bedrooms & back patio perfect for BBQs and other outdoor fun!
Dont Delay - Call Today!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4638102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1779 Fielding Way have any available units?
1779 Fielding Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 1779 Fielding Way currently offering any rent specials?
1779 Fielding Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1779 Fielding Way pet-friendly?
No, 1779 Fielding Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 1779 Fielding Way offer parking?
No, 1779 Fielding Way does not offer parking.
Does 1779 Fielding Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1779 Fielding Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1779 Fielding Way have a pool?
No, 1779 Fielding Way does not have a pool.
Does 1779 Fielding Way have accessible units?
No, 1779 Fielding Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1779 Fielding Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1779 Fielding Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1779 Fielding Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1779 Fielding Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Balconies
Lovejoy Apartments with Garages
Lovejoy Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GAMorrow, GAMcDonough, GA
Forest Park, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GALocust Grove, GAUnion City, GAEast Point, GAHapeville, GAPeachtree City, GAFairburn, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College