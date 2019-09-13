1718 Grove Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious townhome with neutral interior paint and carpet ready for new tenant. 3 bedrooms upstairs. kitchen, living/dining room combo on main plus additional storage room off back patio. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS.