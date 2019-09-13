All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:35 PM

1718 Grove Way

1718 Grove Way
Location

1718 Grove Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious townhome with neutral interior paint and carpet ready for new tenant. 3 bedrooms upstairs. kitchen, living/dining room combo on main plus additional storage room off back patio. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Grove Way have any available units?
1718 Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1718 Grove Way have?
Some of 1718 Grove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Grove Way pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Grove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 1718 Grove Way offer parking?
No, 1718 Grove Way does not offer parking.
Does 1718 Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Grove Way have a pool?
No, 1718 Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 1718 Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Grove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 Grove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 Grove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
