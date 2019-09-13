Spacious townhome with neutral interior paint and carpet ready for new tenant. 3 bedrooms upstairs. kitchen, living/dining room combo on main plus additional storage room off back patio. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1718 Grove Way have any available units?
1718 Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1718 Grove Way have?
Some of 1718 Grove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.