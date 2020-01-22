All apartments in Lovejoy
11654 Flemming Cove Drive

11654 Flemming Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11654 Flemming Cove Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes BONUS ROOMS, a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11654 Flemming Cove Drive have any available units?
11654 Flemming Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11654 Flemming Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11654 Flemming Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11654 Flemming Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11654 Flemming Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11654 Flemming Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 11654 Flemming Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11654 Flemming Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11654 Flemming Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11654 Flemming Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 11654 Flemming Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11654 Flemming Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 11654 Flemming Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11654 Flemming Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11654 Flemming Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11654 Flemming Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11654 Flemming Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

