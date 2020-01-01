11523 Vinea Ln

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME W/ PRIVACY FENCE! - This home features a large family room with fireplace, formal dining area and a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The kitchen features include a view to the family room, new appliances and spacious cabinets for storage. 2 car garage with privacy fence! This is not a traditional lease. Minimum 3 year lease with upfront option payment which is applied toward purchase price. Please review qualifications below. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.



Lease to Own Program:

-3-year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price

-$50.00 non-refundable application fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed.

$1,000.00 pet security deposit

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more

-No previous bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal background check

-No evictions

-600 or better credit score



For more information contact Michelle (404) 902-5694



