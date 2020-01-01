All apartments in Lovejoy
11523 Vinea Ln
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

11523 Vinea Ln

11523 Vinea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11523 Vinea Lane, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME W/ PRIVACY FENCE! - This home features a large family room with fireplace, formal dining area and a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The kitchen features include a view to the family room, new appliances and spacious cabinets for storage. 2 car garage with privacy fence! This is not a traditional lease. Minimum 3 year lease with upfront option payment which is applied toward purchase price. Please review qualifications below. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.

Schedule a property tour at www.gotourhome.com

Lease to Own Program:
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price
-$50.00 non-refundable application fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed.
$1,000.00 pet security deposit
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more
-No previous bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal background check
-No evictions
-600 or better credit score

For more information contact Michelle (404) 902-5694

(RLNE4480489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11523 Vinea Ln have any available units?
11523 Vinea Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11523 Vinea Ln have?
Some of 11523 Vinea Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11523 Vinea Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11523 Vinea Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11523 Vinea Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11523 Vinea Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11523 Vinea Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11523 Vinea Ln offers parking.
Does 11523 Vinea Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11523 Vinea Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11523 Vinea Ln have a pool?
No, 11523 Vinea Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11523 Vinea Ln have accessible units?
No, 11523 Vinea Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11523 Vinea Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11523 Vinea Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11523 Vinea Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11523 Vinea Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
