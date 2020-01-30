All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated January 30 2020 at 4:24 PM

11512 Alicias Court

11512 Alicias Court · No Longer Available
Location

11512 Alicias Court, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This inviting and move in ready home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11512 Alicias Court have any available units?
11512 Alicias Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11512 Alicias Court currently offering any rent specials?
11512 Alicias Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11512 Alicias Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11512 Alicias Court is pet friendly.
Does 11512 Alicias Court offer parking?
No, 11512 Alicias Court does not offer parking.
Does 11512 Alicias Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11512 Alicias Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11512 Alicias Court have a pool?
No, 11512 Alicias Court does not have a pool.
Does 11512 Alicias Court have accessible units?
No, 11512 Alicias Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11512 Alicias Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11512 Alicias Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11512 Alicias Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11512 Alicias Court does not have units with air conditioning.

