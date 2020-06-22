All apartments in Loganville
Loganville, GA
425 Ashley Way
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

425 Ashley Way

425 Ashley Way · No Longer Available
Location

425 Ashley Way, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Ashley Way have any available units?
425 Ashley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
Is 425 Ashley Way currently offering any rent specials?
425 Ashley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Ashley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Ashley Way is pet friendly.
Does 425 Ashley Way offer parking?
No, 425 Ashley Way does not offer parking.
Does 425 Ashley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Ashley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Ashley Way have a pool?
No, 425 Ashley Way does not have a pool.
Does 425 Ashley Way have accessible units?
No, 425 Ashley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Ashley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Ashley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Ashley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Ashley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
