163 BRENTWOOD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible

BIG AND ROOMIE! BIG AND ROOMIE! - BIG AND SPACIOUS. 4 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH MODULAR HOME, BIG LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING AREA, MAMMOTH MASTER SUITE AND A SECOND MASTER WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE, 2 ADDITIONAL SECONDARY BEDROOMS, COVERED ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH WITH GATE LOCK, REAR HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE PATIO WITH SEPARATE ENTRY INTO PROPERTY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDE DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, ELECTRIC STOVE, AND WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. ALL OF THIS LOCATED IN A CUL DE SAC. THIS LIKELY WON'T LAST LONG. FIRST MOS RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE AT LEASE SIGNING, ALL OCCUPANTS 18YRS AND OLDER MUST COMPLETE AN APPLICATION, WE VERIFY EMPLOYMENT, RENTAL HISTORY, BACKGROUND CHECK, INCOME N=MUST BE 2.5 TIMES RENT, NO EVICTIONS, CAN'T OWE THE PREVIOUS LANDLORD, 550 CREDIT SCORE AND NO PETS OF ANY KIND, QUALIFIED RENTERS GRAB IT WHILE IT LAST



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5472435)