Chelsea Place 6784 Ida St

Amenities
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes. Our new management staff invite you to come check out Lithonias best kept secret and see why there is no need to look any further, Make Chelsea Place your new home!
Apartment Features
Fully equipped kitchens with stove and refrigerator
Gas appliances
Ample cabinets and storage
Spacious utility closets
Picnic area
Private balconies
Washer and dryer connections in all apartments
Individually controlled air conditioning
Cable ready
Separate utilities
Walk in closets
Ceiling fans
Google Fiber available
Application Fee $50
Additional Information:
Your application will not be accepted unless the following are met:
Minimum credit score 575
Do not apply if you have landlord debt or an eviction
No felonies
Must have income 3.5 x monthly rent
(RLNE4695613)