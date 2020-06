Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful Home - Property Id: 113461



All brick ranch home in a quiet neighbor hood with large Fenced in Yard. Renting for $1350.00; Location: 6698 Baker Drive, Lithia Springs, GA; Sunken den with brick fireplace; Master Bath with Large Closet; 2 Car Port; 3 Bedrooms with 2 Bath. Please email me at Fieldsgordon@hotmail.com or call me at 678-349-8931

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/113461p

Property Id 113461



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5046080)