Lithia Springs, GA
6687 Baker Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:51 AM

6687 Baker Drive

6687 Baker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6687 Baker Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Spacious 4BR 2BA home is move-in ready and features a cozy living room with a fireplace that opens to the dining room! A large second living room is perfect for a big-screen television! and games! Enjoy the nice sized bedrooms and the peaceful outdoor fenced-in backyard setting! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Lithia Springs Comprehensive High School
Turner Middle School
Lithia Springs Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6687 Baker Drive have any available units?
6687 Baker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
Is 6687 Baker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6687 Baker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6687 Baker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6687 Baker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 6687 Baker Drive offer parking?
No, 6687 Baker Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6687 Baker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6687 Baker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6687 Baker Drive have a pool?
No, 6687 Baker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6687 Baker Drive have accessible units?
No, 6687 Baker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6687 Baker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6687 Baker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6687 Baker Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6687 Baker Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
