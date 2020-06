Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We just finished a full renovation on this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. New flooring and paint throughout and new appliances in fully equipped kitchen. Conveniently located next to local businesses, schools and churches and close to Thornton Rd. and US-78. So don't delay! Sign up now during the pre-listing stage!



All credit will be considered.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.