3340 Brenda Lane

Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

***Ask About Move In Specials*** Fantastic 3 BR 2 BA home with park like backyard offers main level living comforts. Built in bookcase in BR, tons of storage in the unfinished basement with rear carport convenience. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Lithia Springs Elementary

Turner Middle School

Lithia Springs High School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1967



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 910

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.