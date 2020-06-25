All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 3340 Brenda Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
3340 Brenda Lane
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:53 PM

3340 Brenda Lane

3340 Brenda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3340 Brenda Lane, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Fantastic 3 BR 2 BA home with park like backyard offers main level living comforts. Built in bookcase in BR, tons of storage in the unfinished basement with rear carport convenience. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Lithia Springs Elementary
Turner Middle School
Lithia Springs High School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1967

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 910
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 Brenda Lane have any available units?
3340 Brenda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
Is 3340 Brenda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3340 Brenda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 Brenda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3340 Brenda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 3340 Brenda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3340 Brenda Lane offers parking.
Does 3340 Brenda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 Brenda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 Brenda Lane have a pool?
No, 3340 Brenda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3340 Brenda Lane have accessible units?
No, 3340 Brenda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 Brenda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 Brenda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3340 Brenda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3340 Brenda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs Apartments with Gym
Lithia Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University