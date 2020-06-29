All apartments in Lithia Springs
Location

3041 Creekside Overlook Way, Lithia Springs, GA 30168

Amenities

Almost new trendy and sophisticated 3 bedroom 2.5 townhome located minutes from I-20. This awesome bright and open floor plan features kitchen with granite countertops, ample storage, and stainless steel appliances overlooking cozy fireplace in family room. Upstairs you will find a large owners suite with a walk in closet and fabulous owners bath retreat. The secondary bedrooms feature a jack and jill bath. A large laundry down the hall found on this level too. Private patio out back perfect for entertaining. Move in ready January 19, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 Creekside Overlook Way have any available units?
3041 Creekside Overlook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3041 Creekside Overlook Way have?
Some of 3041 Creekside Overlook Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3041 Creekside Overlook Way currently offering any rent specials?
3041 Creekside Overlook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 Creekside Overlook Way pet-friendly?
No, 3041 Creekside Overlook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 3041 Creekside Overlook Way offer parking?
Yes, 3041 Creekside Overlook Way offers parking.
Does 3041 Creekside Overlook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 Creekside Overlook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 Creekside Overlook Way have a pool?
No, 3041 Creekside Overlook Way does not have a pool.
Does 3041 Creekside Overlook Way have accessible units?
No, 3041 Creekside Overlook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 Creekside Overlook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3041 Creekside Overlook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3041 Creekside Overlook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3041 Creekside Overlook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
