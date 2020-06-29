3041 Creekside Overlook Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Almost new trendy and sophisticated 3 bedroom 2.5 townhome located minutes from I-20. This awesome bright and open floor plan features kitchen with granite countertops, ample storage, and stainless steel appliances overlooking cozy fireplace in family room. Upstairs you will find a large owners suite with a walk in closet and fabulous owners bath retreat. The secondary bedrooms feature a jack and jill bath. A large laundry down the hall found on this level too. Private patio out back perfect for entertaining. Move in ready January 19, 2020.