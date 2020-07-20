Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 2790 Alix Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
2790 Alix Way
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2790 Alix Way
2790 Alix Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Location
2790 Alix Way, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Groover's Lake
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 4BR 2.5 BA home. -
(RLNE4785728)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2790 Alix Way have any available units?
2790 Alix Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lithia Springs, GA
.
Is 2790 Alix Way currently offering any rent specials?
2790 Alix Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 Alix Way pet-friendly?
No, 2790 Alix Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs
.
Does 2790 Alix Way offer parking?
No, 2790 Alix Way does not offer parking.
Does 2790 Alix Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2790 Alix Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 Alix Way have a pool?
No, 2790 Alix Way does not have a pool.
Does 2790 Alix Way have accessible units?
No, 2790 Alix Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 Alix Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2790 Alix Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2790 Alix Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2790 Alix Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Similar Pages
Lithia Springs 1 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs Apartments with Garages
Lithia Springs Apartments with Pools
Lithia Springs Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
LaGrange, GA
College Park, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
LaGrange College
Life University