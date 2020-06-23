All apartments in Lithia Springs
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
2425 Falls River Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2425 Falls River Dr

2425 Falls River Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Falls River Dr, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2425 Falls River Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: 11/1/18

Renovated home with master on main. Family room with vaulted ceiling and two slider doors to the outside deck. Kitchen with new granite counters and tile back splash, stainless appliances (refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher & range hood. There is a full bath with single vanity and walk-in shower. Sunken bonus room with utility closet and washer/dryer hook-ups. Upper level features two spare bedroom and a Jack & Jill bath with single vanity and tub/shower combination. Parking on driveway.

Directions: I-20 West to Exit 41 (Lee Road) and turn left, then right on Falls River Drive.

Elementary: Sweetwater
Middle: Turner-Douglas
High: Lithia Springs

Built 1074 Approx. 1,534 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Falls River Dr have any available units?
2425 Falls River Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2425 Falls River Dr have?
Some of 2425 Falls River Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Falls River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Falls River Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Falls River Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Falls River Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 2425 Falls River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Falls River Dr does offer parking.
Does 2425 Falls River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Falls River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Falls River Dr have a pool?
No, 2425 Falls River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Falls River Dr have accessible units?
No, 2425 Falls River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Falls River Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 Falls River Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 Falls River Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 Falls River Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
