2425 Falls River Dr

2425 Falls River Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: 11/1/18



Renovated home with master on main. Family room with vaulted ceiling and two slider doors to the outside deck. Kitchen with new granite counters and tile back splash, stainless appliances (refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher & range hood. There is a full bath with single vanity and walk-in shower. Sunken bonus room with utility closet and washer/dryer hook-ups. Upper level features two spare bedroom and a Jack & Jill bath with single vanity and tub/shower combination. Parking on driveway.



Directions: I-20 West to Exit 41 (Lee Road) and turn left, then right on Falls River Drive.



Elementary: Sweetwater

Middle: Turner-Douglas

High: Lithia Springs



Built 1074 Approx. 1,534 s/f