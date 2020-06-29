All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 1815 Thrasher Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
1815 Thrasher Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

1815 Thrasher Court

1815 Trasher Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1815 Trasher Court, Lithia Springs, GA 30168

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious townhome in Regency Station with a beautiful brick front is an end unit and has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The great room, dining room, and kitchen are all open and spacious. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, a built-in microwave, a dishwasher, and a refrigerator. Upstairs is the oversized master suite with walk-in closet and nice bath along with two extra bedrooms. This home also has central heat/air, a patio overlooking level backyard. There is a storage area and a 2 car parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Thrasher Court have any available units?
1815 Thrasher Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1815 Thrasher Court have?
Some of 1815 Thrasher Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Thrasher Court currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Thrasher Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Thrasher Court pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Thrasher Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 1815 Thrasher Court offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Thrasher Court offers parking.
Does 1815 Thrasher Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Thrasher Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Thrasher Court have a pool?
No, 1815 Thrasher Court does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Thrasher Court have accessible units?
No, 1815 Thrasher Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Thrasher Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Thrasher Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Thrasher Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1815 Thrasher Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs Apartments with Gym
Lithia Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University