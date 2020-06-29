1815 Thrasher Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This spacious townhome in Regency Station with a beautiful brick front is an end unit and has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The great room, dining room, and kitchen are all open and spacious. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, a built-in microwave, a dishwasher, and a refrigerator. Upstairs is the oversized master suite with walk-in closet and nice bath along with two extra bedrooms. This home also has central heat/air, a patio overlooking level backyard. There is a storage area and a 2 car parking pad.