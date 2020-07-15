/
3 bedroom apartments
306 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lilburn, GA
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
337 Cashes Court
337 Cashes Ct, Lilburn, GA
Brand new luxury townhouse in Camp Creek ELEM/Parkview HS district.
6195 Mimosa Cir
6195 Mimosa Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
6195 Mimosa Circle Tucker GA 30084 This home does not accept housing voucher. Available 7/15 Gorgeous and Grand 3 sided brick well built single family home boasting 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
145 Jackson Pt
145 Jackson Point Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2610 sqft
Parkview HS district, Exceptionally 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has a large family room with fireplace and high ceiling.
514 Rams Court
514 Rams Court, Gwinnett County, GA
Great Home in Parkview School District** Newly Fresh paint inside ** 2 Story Entrance Foyer ** Formal dining room, and two story family room ** Whole house wood floor ** Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet ** Master bath features double
Northgate Townhomes
3555 Lawrenceville Highway, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1229 sqft
Northgate Townhomes for rent in Tucker, offers you an incredible living experience. We are situated in a beautiful community that is conveniently located in Tucker. Northgate Townhomes offers quick response times and professional attention.
Results within 5 miles of Lilburn
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1440 sqft
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1435 sqft
NOW OPEN FOR APPOINTMENT ONLY IN-PERSON TOURS... Call or email our leasing team today for details! Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy.
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1296 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1422 sqft
You'll never want to leave the resort-style pool, but if you do you're close to Satellite Boulevard for all your entertainment needs. Bathtub, hardwood floors and patio or balcony in an amenity-rich community.
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1416 sqft
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1550 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1555 sqft
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1321 sqft
Conveniently located just a short drive to shopping and dining options. Nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and W/D. 24-hour gym, key fob access and BBQ/grill area for entertaining!
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1473 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1250 sqft
Welcome to Vida Apartments by ARIUM - an apartment community located in the heart of Norcross and right off Jimmy Carter Blvd. Minutes from downtown, walking distance from shopping and restaurants, minutes form Gwinnett Transit.
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
