Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

692 Shoal Circle

692 Shoal Circle · No Longer Available
Location

692 Shoal Circle, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch style home. Newly renovated with beautiful hardwood flooring! 85 North to 316 North; right on I-20; right on Papermill(becomes Spring Lake): right into Saddle Shoals; first left; right onto Shoal Circle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 692 Shoal Circle have any available units?
692 Shoal Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 692 Shoal Circle currently offering any rent specials?
692 Shoal Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 692 Shoal Circle pet-friendly?
No, 692 Shoal Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 692 Shoal Circle offer parking?
No, 692 Shoal Circle does not offer parking.
Does 692 Shoal Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 692 Shoal Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 692 Shoal Circle have a pool?
No, 692 Shoal Circle does not have a pool.
Does 692 Shoal Circle have accessible units?
No, 692 Shoal Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 692 Shoal Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 692 Shoal Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 692 Shoal Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 692 Shoal Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

