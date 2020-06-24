Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
531 Thornbush Trace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
531 Thornbush Trace
531 Thornbush Trace
·
No Longer Available
Location
531 Thornbush Trace, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stately 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Freshly painted new flooring in living room. Ready 3/1/2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 531 Thornbush Trace have any available units?
531 Thornbush Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 531 Thornbush Trace have?
Some of 531 Thornbush Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 531 Thornbush Trace currently offering any rent specials?
531 Thornbush Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Thornbush Trace pet-friendly?
No, 531 Thornbush Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 531 Thornbush Trace offer parking?
Yes, 531 Thornbush Trace offers parking.
Does 531 Thornbush Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Thornbush Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Thornbush Trace have a pool?
No, 531 Thornbush Trace does not have a pool.
Does 531 Thornbush Trace have accessible units?
No, 531 Thornbush Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Thornbush Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 Thornbush Trace has units with dishwashers.
