493 Providence Run Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful brick front home with 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, loft & largebonus room. Bright sep living rm and formal dining rm. Culinary kitchen withstainless steel appliance, & granite counter island with add'l breakfast area opens to spacious family rm with cozy firepl. Master suite up with cove ceiling & sitting room & firepl. Master bath has sep shower/jetted tub and 2 vanities. Nice sized guestbedrms with built in bookshelves. Loft for office space and huge bonus rm on 3rdlevel. Bkyd with patio & water feature.