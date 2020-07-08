All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:33 AM

493 Providence Run Way

493 Providence Run Way · No Longer Available
Location

493 Providence Run Way, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful brick front home with 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, loft & largebonus room. Bright sep living rm and formal dining rm. Culinary kitchen withstainless steel appliance, & granite counter island with add'l breakfast area opens to spacious family rm with cozy firepl. Master suite up with cove ceiling & sitting room & firepl. Master bath has sep shower/jetted tub and 2 vanities. Nice sized guestbedrms with built in bookshelves. Loft for office space and huge bonus rm on 3rdlevel. Bkyd with patio & water feature.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 493 Providence Run Way have any available units?
493 Providence Run Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 493 Providence Run Way have?
Some of 493 Providence Run Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 Providence Run Way currently offering any rent specials?
493 Providence Run Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Providence Run Way pet-friendly?
No, 493 Providence Run Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 493 Providence Run Way offer parking?
Yes, 493 Providence Run Way offers parking.
Does 493 Providence Run Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Providence Run Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Providence Run Way have a pool?
No, 493 Providence Run Way does not have a pool.
Does 493 Providence Run Way have accessible units?
No, 493 Providence Run Way does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Providence Run Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 493 Providence Run Way has units with dishwashers.

