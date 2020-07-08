489 Arbor Crowne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing, Like New 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse w/2 Car Garage. Open Floor Plan, All Hardwoods on Main and Stairs. Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Large Island, Lots of Cabinets, SS Appliances. Open View to Spacious Breakfast Room and Family Room w/Built-In Bookcases and Coffered Ceilings! Loft Area at Top of Stairs, Perfect For Small TV Entertainment or Office!! Spacious Master w/Sitting Area and Ceiling Fan, Large Secondary Bedrooms! Master Bath w/Beautiful Tile Work, Double Vanity, Soaking Tub and Large Shower. Huge Master Closet off Bathroom! 2" Blinds Throughout!