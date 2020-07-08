All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 489 Arbor Crowne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
489 Arbor Crowne Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:27 AM

489 Arbor Crowne Drive

489 Arbor Crowne Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

489 Arbor Crowne Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing, Like New 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse w/2 Car Garage. Open Floor Plan, All Hardwoods on Main and Stairs. Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Large Island, Lots of Cabinets, SS Appliances. Open View to Spacious Breakfast Room and Family Room w/Built-In Bookcases and Coffered Ceilings! Loft Area at Top of Stairs, Perfect For Small TV Entertainment or Office!! Spacious Master w/Sitting Area and Ceiling Fan, Large Secondary Bedrooms! Master Bath w/Beautiful Tile Work, Double Vanity, Soaking Tub and Large Shower. Huge Master Closet off Bathroom! 2" Blinds Throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 Arbor Crowne Drive have any available units?
489 Arbor Crowne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 489 Arbor Crowne Drive have?
Some of 489 Arbor Crowne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 Arbor Crowne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
489 Arbor Crowne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Arbor Crowne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 489 Arbor Crowne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 489 Arbor Crowne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 489 Arbor Crowne Drive offers parking.
Does 489 Arbor Crowne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 489 Arbor Crowne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Arbor Crowne Drive have a pool?
No, 489 Arbor Crowne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 489 Arbor Crowne Drive have accessible units?
No, 489 Arbor Crowne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Arbor Crowne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 489 Arbor Crowne Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University