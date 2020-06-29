All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 305 Sanctuary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
305 Sanctuary Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

305 Sanctuary Drive

305 Sanctuary Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

305 Sanctuary Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, New 4 Bedroom Home in Lawrenceville - Large New home
Fully equipped kitchen with Granite Counter-tops
Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.
Large Dining Room
Two Car Garage.

Nearby Schools:
Lawrenceville Elementary School
Moore Middle School
Central Gwinnett High School

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
Easy to Apply, only 35.00 per adult.
(upload your last two paystubs when applying online)

For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

-----
Call us to schedule a viewing or email: manageatl@gmail.com
770-557-1744
visit our website to apply www.gaatl.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5174713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Sanctuary Drive have any available units?
305 Sanctuary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Sanctuary Drive have?
Some of 305 Sanctuary Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Sanctuary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Sanctuary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Sanctuary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Sanctuary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 305 Sanctuary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Sanctuary Drive offers parking.
Does 305 Sanctuary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Sanctuary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Sanctuary Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Sanctuary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Sanctuary Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Sanctuary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Sanctuary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Sanctuary Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University