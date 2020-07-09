All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:52 AM

225 Camden Park Dr

225 Camden Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

225 Camden Park Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm home has everything you need and want. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details. Home is on a Rently Lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Camden Park Dr have any available units?
225 Camden Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 225 Camden Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
225 Camden Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Camden Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Camden Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 225 Camden Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 225 Camden Park Dr offers parking.
Does 225 Camden Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Camden Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Camden Park Dr have a pool?
No, 225 Camden Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 225 Camden Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 225 Camden Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Camden Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Camden Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Camden Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Camden Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

