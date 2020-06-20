All apartments in Lawrenceville
20 Bromes Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:23 PM

20 Bromes Street

20 Bromes St · (770) 565-2044
Location

20 Bromes St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1748 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new townhouse is move-in ready. Brick/stone front. Hardwood floors on main w/ gas fireplace in great room, kitchen feat. SS appliances, granite counters w/ breakfast bar. Nice master bedroom w/ walk in closet, large bath, separate tub/shower units. Nice sized 2nd/3rd bedrooms opposite of master. 2 car garage & private rear patio for entertaining. Lawn maintenance covered by HOA. Close to shopping, downtown historic Lawrenceville, YMCA, Sugarloaf Mills, Infinite Energy arena. No smoking, no pets. Credit check, rental history, background check, references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Bromes Street have any available units?
20 Bromes Street has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Bromes Street have?
Some of 20 Bromes Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Bromes Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Bromes Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Bromes Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Bromes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 20 Bromes Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 Bromes Street does offer parking.
Does 20 Bromes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Bromes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Bromes Street have a pool?
No, 20 Bromes Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Bromes Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Bromes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Bromes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Bromes Street has units with dishwashers.
