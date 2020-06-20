20 Bromes Street

Amenities
Brand new townhouse is move-in ready. Brick/stone front. Hardwood floors on main w/ gas fireplace in great room, kitchen feat. SS appliances, granite counters w/ breakfast bar. Nice master bedroom w/ walk in closet, large bath, separate tub/shower units. Nice sized 2nd/3rd bedrooms opposite of master. 2 car garage & private rear patio for entertaining. Lawn maintenance covered by HOA. Close to shopping, downtown historic Lawrenceville, YMCA, Sugarloaf Mills, Infinite Energy arena. No smoking, no pets. Credit check, rental history, background check, references required.