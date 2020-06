Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking

Brand New, Never Lived In~ Sought after master on the main plan. The open foyer flows into a spacious L-shaped Kitchen with Granite Island and a view to the Dining Area/Family Room. Open Owner's Suite on the Main with Double vanity and zero entry Large tiled Shower to wash off your day! Large Closet! Great, flexible loft space upstairs with 3 additional bedrooms. Work, live, and play in the heart of Downtown Lawrenceville!