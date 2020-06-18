136 Spring Walk Way

Amenities

Come home to the perfect traditional 2-story for you and your loved ones! Beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, nice open floor plan, cute breakfast area with bay windows, appealing master with vaulted ceiling and spacious master bath, fenced backyard, and more! Located in a nice, quiet community just around the corner from schools, shopping, downtown Lawrenceville, and local expressways... You can have it both ways!! Don\'t miss this one!!



-A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



Note: Home is currently occupied but will be available to move into as of April 29th. Showings for this home are to be scheduled by calling our office at (678) 710-6110. Please do not show up to the residence without having scheduled an appointment through Atlantic Property Management. Thanks!



