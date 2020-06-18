All apartments in Lawrenceville
136 Spring Walk Way

136 Spring Walk Way · (678) 498-7160
Location

136 Spring Walk Way, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17e2e67034 ----
Come home to the perfect traditional 2-story for you and your loved ones! Beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, nice open floor plan, cute breakfast area with bay windows, appealing master with vaulted ceiling and spacious master bath, fenced backyard, and more! Located in a nice, quiet community just around the corner from schools, shopping, downtown Lawrenceville, and local expressways... You can have it both ways!! Don\'t miss this one!!

-A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Note: Home is currently occupied but will be available to move into as of April 29th. Showings for this home are to be scheduled by calling our office at (678) 710-6110. Please do not show up to the residence without having scheduled an appointment through Atlantic Property Management. Thanks!

Built In Microwave
Gas Range/Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Spring Walk Way have any available units?
136 Spring Walk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 Spring Walk Way have?
Some of 136 Spring Walk Way's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Spring Walk Way currently offering any rent specials?
136 Spring Walk Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Spring Walk Way pet-friendly?
No, 136 Spring Walk Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 136 Spring Walk Way offer parking?
No, 136 Spring Walk Way does not offer parking.
Does 136 Spring Walk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Spring Walk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Spring Walk Way have a pool?
No, 136 Spring Walk Way does not have a pool.
Does 136 Spring Walk Way have accessible units?
No, 136 Spring Walk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Spring Walk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Spring Walk Way does not have units with dishwashers.
