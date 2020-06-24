All apartments in Lawrenceville
1141 Jacobs Farm Drive

1141 Jacobs Farm Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Jacobs Farm Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Experience 1141 Jacobs Farm. 5 bedrooms & 4 baths. features GUEST BATH and FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. BRICK & STONE home on a level lot. Espresso colored kitchen with huge center island, breakfast area, double ovens, and a full stainless steel appliance including the refrigerator. Banquet-sized dining room and hardwood floors are in foyer with extended hall. Upstairs the Large owner's suite has a sitting area with spa bath featuring rimless shower with granite countertops and tile on the floor. A Guest suite with private bath, 2 add'l bedrooms with jack-n-jill baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive have any available units?
1141 Jacobs Farm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive have?
Some of 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Jacobs Farm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive offers parking.
Does 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive have a pool?
No, 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Jacobs Farm Drive has units with dishwashers.
