1141 Jacobs Farm Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub

Experience 1141 Jacobs Farm. 5 bedrooms & 4 baths. features GUEST BATH and FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. BRICK & STONE home on a level lot. Espresso colored kitchen with huge center island, breakfast area, double ovens, and a full stainless steel appliance including the refrigerator. Banquet-sized dining room and hardwood floors are in foyer with extended hall. Upstairs the Large owner's suite has a sitting area with spa bath featuring rimless shower with granite countertops and tile on the floor. A Guest suite with private bath, 2 add'l bedrooms with jack-n-jill baths.