1141 Jacobs Farm Drive

Amenities
Experience 1141 Jacobs Farm. 5 bedrooms & 4 baths. features GUEST BATH and FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. BRICK & STONE home on a level lot. Espresso colored kitchen with huge center island, breakfast area, double ovens, and a full stainless steel appliance including the refrigerator. Banquet-sized dining room and hardwood floors are in foyer with extended hall. Upstairs the Large owner's suite has a sitting area with spa bath featuring rimless shower with granite countertops and tile on the floor. A Guest suite with private bath, 2 add'l bedrooms with jack-n-jill baths.