19 Apartments for rent in Kingsland, GA with parking

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
115 Seaparc Cir
115 Sea Parc St, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$565
3120 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 bath apartment on the upper level. Requires good credit and rental history and your monthly income must be at least 3 times the amount of the rent.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
146 Lake Wellington Dr
146 Lake Wellington Drive, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1249 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - THIS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HAS TILE FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, DBL VANITY IN MASTER BATH, GUEST ROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & A LARGE FENCED BACKYARD.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
104 Lake Victoria Dr
104 Lake Victoria Drive, Kingsland, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/15/20 - LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES, SCREENED PORCH OVERLOOKING LARGE FENCED YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
702 E Bay Ave
702 East Bay Street, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
702 E Bay Ave Available 09/01/20 Adorable, spacious Kingsland Home - This well maintained 3bd/2ba home is ready for you! Great central location to shopping, parks and schools! Large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with separate dining room,

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
220 Merriwood Cir
220 Merriwood Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1196 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Meadows. This home has carpeting throughout, indoor laundry, spacious living room, and a 1-car garage.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
517 Lake Jordan Blvd W
517 Lake Jordan Boulevard West, Kingsland, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,325
2328 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - Great 5 bedroom/3 bath with large family room/rec room loft upstairs with two bedrooms. Master with private bath and two bedrooms with guest bath located on main floor.

Last updated August 16 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
105 Honeysuckle Rd
105 Honeysuckle Road, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1382 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/26/19 - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN LAKE VINE SOUTH. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. FENCED YARD AND 2 CAR GARAGE. CONVENIENT TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, AREA ATTRACTIONS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
139 Spinnaker Cir
139 Spinmaker Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
3/2 with a spacious eat-in kitchen, laminate floors, 1 car attached garage, and a fenced in backyard! Pets allowed. $300 per pet fee. Max 2. Breed is subject to approval. Call for your viewing today! Available : 8/14/2020
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
134 Boatsman Way
134 Boatsman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The spacious master suite includes tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, a double vanity, garden tub, and a walk-in tiled shower. Kitchen looks into the great room over an island - perfect setup for entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
161 Deep Bay Cir
161 Deep Bay Cir, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home.Open floor plan, spacious kitchen, lots of counter space, cabinets and updated appliances. One car garage. Community fenced backyard area. Pets allowed. Max 2. $300 pet fee per pet. Small dog breeds only.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
286 Natures Bounty Trl
286 Natures Bounty Trail, St. Marys, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2316 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom with 3 full bath home. Hardwood floors upon entry through the living and dining area. Wall to wall carpet in bedroom. Roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
407 Bailey St
407 Bailey Street, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1746 sqft
3 BR/2 BA close to St Marys waterfront. This home features a galley style kitchen with granite counter-tops. Hardwood floors in main living areas, and tile throughout the rest of the house.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
304 Hunt Club Rd
304 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - This home features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining & relaxation. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, eat in area that will fit a good sized table.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
314 Deerfield Circle
314 Deerfield Circle, Camden County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1988 sqft
314 Deerfield Circle - PENDING APPLICATION - 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Separate den and a living room with fireplace. No carpet, tile, laminate and Pergo flooring.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
222 Gary Cir
222 Gary Cir, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1539 sqft
Open concept living space with island kitchen, granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, crown molding & wood look tile floor in the main living area! The master suite boast a tile shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
270 Alexanders Ct
270 Alexanders Court, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2074 sqft
WOW!!! Simply gorgeous home that comes with 180 degrees of beautiful tidal/marsh waterfront views of the Crooked River. Home has beautiful granite countertops and stunning Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Stove.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
86259 Fortune Drive
86259 Fortune Drive, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2124 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in the Hideaway off US Hwy 17 South. Meticulous care of the exterior and interior has been provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kingsland, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kingsland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

