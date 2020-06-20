All apartments in Kingsland
Kingsland, GA
702 E Bay Ave
Last updated June 20 2020

702 E Bay Ave

702 East Bay Street · (478) 923-0023
Location

702 East Bay Street, Kingsland, GA 31548

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 702 E Bay Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
702 E Bay Ave Available 08/01/20 Adorable, spacious Kingsland Home - This well maintained 3bd/2ba home is ready for you! Great central location to shopping, parks and schools! Large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with separate dining room, tons of storage and large lot with privacy fenced back yard. The kitchen has been upgraded with tile flooring, Corian countertops and stainless appliances. The carport is 34X24 with a 9X24 enclosed area and 3 sheds in the back yard: (2) 8X10 and a 12X16. There is no lack of space inside or out of this home!

(RLNE5844235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 E Bay Ave have any available units?
702 E Bay Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 702 E Bay Ave currently offering any rent specials?
702 E Bay Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 E Bay Ave pet-friendly?
No, 702 E Bay Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingsland.
Does 702 E Bay Ave offer parking?
Yes, 702 E Bay Ave does offer parking.
Does 702 E Bay Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 E Bay Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 E Bay Ave have a pool?
No, 702 E Bay Ave does not have a pool.
Does 702 E Bay Ave have accessible units?
No, 702 E Bay Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 702 E Bay Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 E Bay Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 E Bay Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 E Bay Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
