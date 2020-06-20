Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

702 E Bay Ave Available 08/01/20 Adorable, spacious Kingsland Home - This well maintained 3bd/2ba home is ready for you! Great central location to shopping, parks and schools! Large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with separate dining room, tons of storage and large lot with privacy fenced back yard. The kitchen has been upgraded with tile flooring, Corian countertops and stainless appliances. The carport is 34X24 with a 9X24 enclosed area and 3 sheds in the back yard: (2) 8X10 and a 12X16. There is no lack of space inside or out of this home!



